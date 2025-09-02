Left Menu

Currency Chaos: Sterling and Yen Slip Amid Fiscal and Political Uncertainty

Sterling and the yen declined due to concerns over Britain's fiscal future and Japan's political instability, propelling the dollar. Investor anxiety heightened as Britain's 30-year borrowing costs soared, impacting currency markets. Upcoming U.S. economic data and potential Fed rate cuts are crucial for future currency trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, sterling and the Japanese yen tumbled as alarm over government finances rattled investors, giving the U.S. dollar a boost after recent declines. Britain's borrowing costs surged to their highest since 1998, influencing currency markets and driving gold to new record levels.

Sterling slipped 1.3% against the dollar and reached its lowest point since August, whereas the dollar rose to 148.66 yen. The euro also made gains against both currencies, driven by ongoing concerns about Britain's fiscal outlook and Japan's political turbulence.

The dollar benefited from stronger U.S. Treasury yields ahead of labor market data expected this week, which will guide benchmark interest rates. The Federal Reserve's potential rate cut remains a pivotal factor, while eurozone inflation data reinforced expectations of stable ECB rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

