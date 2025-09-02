Currency Chaos: Sterling and Yen Slip Amid Fiscal and Political Uncertainty

On Tuesday, sterling and the Japanese yen tumbled as alarm over government finances rattled investors, giving the U.S. dollar a boost after recent declines. Britain's borrowing costs surged to their highest since 1998, influencing currency markets and driving gold to new record levels.

Sterling slipped 1.3% against the dollar and reached its lowest point since August, whereas the dollar rose to 148.66 yen. The euro also made gains against both currencies, driven by ongoing concerns about Britain's fiscal outlook and Japan's political turbulence.

The dollar benefited from stronger U.S. Treasury yields ahead of labor market data expected this week, which will guide benchmark interest rates. The Federal Reserve's potential rate cut remains a pivotal factor, while eurozone inflation data reinforced expectations of stable ECB rates.

