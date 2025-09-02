Nestle's Urgent Leadership Change: Philipp Navratil Steps In

Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe was dismissed abruptly amid a code of conduct investigation, immediately replaced by Nespresso chief Philipp Navratil. Navratil now faces the challenge of reversing declining sales and addressing investor concerns, as Nestle's share price has struggled in recent years.

Navratil, a veteran Nestle insider, takes control of the multinational's top job at a turbulent time, with recent leadership changes adding to the mix. His immediate task will be to address the financial impacts of global economic conditions and adverse trade tariffs.

The appointment has been met with mixed reactions, with some analysts questioning the internal move while others see potential for stability. Nestle hopes Navratil's straightforward and ambitious approach can navigate the company through its current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)