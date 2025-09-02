South Africa-India Ties: A Growing Strategic Partnership
In an exclusive interview, South Africa's Deputy High Commissioner to India, Cedrick C Crowley, highlighted the strengthening strategic partnership between South Africa and India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized progress in trade relations and collaboration within global forums like G20, BRICS, and IFPA, indicating further potential for development.
- Country:
- India
South Africa's Deputy High Commissioner to India, Cedrick C Crowley, has underscored the evolving strategic partnership between his nation and India, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a candid conversation with ANI, Crowley recognized the notable improvements in trade relations, hinting at ongoing negotiations for further enhancement.
Speaking at the COP30 event, Crowley acknowledged the collaboration within international platforms such as G20, BRICS, and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA). He commended India's role, crediting the efforts of both Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in fostering strong bilateral ties.
On potential future agreements, Crowley revealed that discussions are advancing, with the South African customs union actively engaged in negotiations concerning a potential free trade agreement. Although he refrained from providing specifics, the Deputy High Commissioner conveyed optimism about the continuing partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian economy performed better than all expectations with 7.8 pc growth in April-June amid global uncertainties, says PM Narendra Modi.
Day is not far when smallest chip made in India will drive biggest change in the world, says PM Narendra Modi.
Day is not far when world will say: Designed in India, Made in India, and Trusted by World: PM Narendra Modi at Semicon 2025.
Oil was black gold but chips (semiconductors) are diamonds, says PM Narendra Modi at Semicon India 2025.
We will soon launch next generation of reforms, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Semicon India Conference.