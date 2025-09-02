South Africa-India Ties: A Growing Strategic Partnership

South Africa's Deputy High Commissioner to India, Cedrick C Crowley, has underscored the evolving strategic partnership between his nation and India, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a candid conversation with ANI, Crowley recognized the notable improvements in trade relations, hinting at ongoing negotiations for further enhancement.

Speaking at the COP30 event, Crowley acknowledged the collaboration within international platforms such as G20, BRICS, and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA). He commended India's role, crediting the efforts of both Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in fostering strong bilateral ties.

On potential future agreements, Crowley revealed that discussions are advancing, with the South African customs union actively engaged in negotiations concerning a potential free trade agreement. Although he refrained from providing specifics, the Deputy High Commissioner conveyed optimism about the continuing partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)