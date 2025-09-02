Left Menu

GST Hike Looms Over Garment Industry as Middle Class Faces Rising Costs

The government's plan to raise the GST on garments over Rs 2,500 to 18% could negatively affect middle-class consumers and manufacturers, according to the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI). The hike poses challenges amidst ongoing tariff wars and could increase winter clothing costs for the middle class.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:14 IST
GST Hike Looms Over Garment Industry as Middle Class Faces Rising Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government's proposed increase in GST on garments priced above Rs 2,500 has drawn criticism from the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI). The tax hike, moving from 12% to 18%, is expected to burden middle-class consumers and strain organized manufacturers.

Despite reassurances, rising taxes on these garments could lead to significant challenges for the industry already impacted by international tariff wars, according to a statement from CMAI. Woolen garments, often costing between Rs 3,500 and Rs 7,000, will become even more expensive for consumers, posing difficulties especially during the cold seasons.

CMAI, representing over 5,000 members of the Indian apparel industry, warns that this reform could be a severe blow to the sector, affecting not only manufacturers but also retailers and exporters. The association emphasizes the necessity of reconsidering the tax bracket to prevent adverse impacts on both the industry and consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Dawn for Indian Futsal: Eyeing Asian Cup Success

A New Dawn for Indian Futsal: Eyeing Asian Cup Success

 India
2
Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs

Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs

 India
3
Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

 India
4
Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support

Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025