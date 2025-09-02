Jagan Mohan Reddy Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone in Kadapa

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded the launch of manufacturing operations at Teknodome and Texana facilities, as part of Kadapa district's Mega Industrial Hub. These ventures mark a crucial achievement, stemming from plans conceptualized in 2019 under the previous YSRCP administration.

The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Kopparthy received approval from the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in March 2021 and was officially inaugurated in December 2021. This initiative has drawn significant investments, promising to revitalize the economic landscape in Kadapa via industrial growth and ancillary development.

Reddy also highlighted the substantial growth in the manufacturing sector, citing an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% between 2019 and 2024, outpacing the national average of 6.9%. His remarks underscore the rapid progress at Teknodome and Texana as they commence commercial operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)