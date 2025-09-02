Left Menu

Jagan Mohan Reddy Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone in Kadapa

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrates the start of manufacturing operations at Teknodome and Texana in Kadapa's new industrial hub. Initiated in 2019, the hub has already attracted significant investments. The manufacturing sector under the previous YSRCP government achieved notable growth from 2019 to 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:35 IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone in Kadapa
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded the launch of manufacturing operations at Teknodome and Texana facilities, as part of Kadapa district's Mega Industrial Hub. These ventures mark a crucial achievement, stemming from plans conceptualized in 2019 under the previous YSRCP administration.

The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Kopparthy received approval from the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in March 2021 and was officially inaugurated in December 2021. This initiative has drawn significant investments, promising to revitalize the economic landscape in Kadapa via industrial growth and ancillary development.

Reddy also highlighted the substantial growth in the manufacturing sector, citing an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% between 2019 and 2024, outpacing the national average of 6.9%. His remarks underscore the rapid progress at Teknodome and Texana as they commence commercial operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Dawn for Indian Futsal: Eyeing Asian Cup Success

A New Dawn for Indian Futsal: Eyeing Asian Cup Success

 India
2
Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs

Bank of Baroda's Digital Push with bob Digi Udyam for MSEs

 India
3
Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

Monsoon Havoc: Unyielding Deluge in India

 India
4
Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support

Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025