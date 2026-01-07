Left Menu

Record-Breaking Feat on Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Corridor

The National Highways Authority of India set two Guinness World Records during the construction of the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor in Andhra Pradesh. Achieved in 24 hours, the effort highlighted the commitment of engineers and workers, with further records anticipated by January 11.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has reached a significant milestone with two Guinness World Records during the construction of the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor in Andhra Pradesh.

Announced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, the records were achieved by Rajpath Infracon Private Ltd, emphasizing the extraordinary vision and execution endorsed by the union government.

In a remarkable 24-hour feat, 28.95 lane-kilometres and 10,675 MT of Bituminous Concrete were laid, meeting stringent NHAI quality standards. More records are expected to follow on additional packages of the corridor by January 11.

