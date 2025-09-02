Left Menu

Indus Towers Sets Sights on Africa for Expansion

Indus Towers has announced its first overseas expansion into the African market, starting with Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia. The company aims to leverage its financial strength and partnership with Bharti Airtel to establish a robust presence in Africa, aligning with India's global expansion vision.

Indus Towers, a leading telecom infrastructure firm, has officially received board approval to break into the African market, marking its first venture outside India.

This expansion will commence in Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia, selected for their promising revenue and operational growth opportunities. Indus Towers plans to capitalize on its strong financial foundation and existing relationship with Bharti Airtel to secure a competitive edge in these regions.

The move aligns with the Indian government's strategy to propel domestic enterprises onto the global stage. Indus Towers' CEO, Prachur Sah, expressed confidence that their innovative solutions would position the company favorably in Africa's dynamic telecom landscape.

