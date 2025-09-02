France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

France is facing financial and political turbulence as its 30-year government bond yields hit their highest levels in over 16 years. The surge is driven by fiscal concerns and ongoing talks with political parties led by Prime Minister François Bayrou to prevent the collapse of his government.

With French debt projected to rise and the debt-to-GDP ratio targeted to decrease by 2029, bond yields have soared. This financial unease is compounded by a widening yield gap between German Bunds and French bonds, reflecting investor anxiety over France's borrowing needs and eurozone stability.

Meanwhile, euro zone inflation is closely monitored, with indications that interest rates may remain unchanged. The ECB faces debates over the future direction of inflation, while bond yields in Germany, Spain, and Italy also experience fluctuations amid broader regional economic pressures.