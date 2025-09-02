Major Sell-off: KKR and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Part Ways with Vertis Units
KKR and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan sold a significant number of Vertis Infrastructure Trust units, totaling over 25.17 crore, valued at Rs 2,468 crore. Key infrastructure players such as Larsen & Toubro and mutual funds were among the buyers. This sale highlights shifts in investment strategies in India's infrastructure sector.
On Tuesday, investment powerhouses KKR and Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan executed a major sell-off, divesting over 25.17 crore units of Vertis Infrastructure Trust valued at Rs 2,468 crore in open market transactions.
Among the eager buyers were renowned infrastructure entities, including Larsen & Toubro, along with L&T Technology Services, LTI Mindtree, and several mutual funds like ICICI Prudential and WhiteOak Capital, suggesting a noteworthy shift in investment dynamics within the infrastructure space.
Bulk deal data from the NSE indicates that KKR, via Galaxy Investments II Pte Ltd, offloaded 20.48 crore units, while Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan sold nearly 4.7 crore units through 2452991 Ontario Ltd. This transaction is a major pivot in their investment strategies.
