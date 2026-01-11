Online Investment Fraud: HR Manager Loses Rs 36.74 Lakh

An HR manager reportedly lost Rs 36.74 lakh in an online investment scheme, according to Navi Mumbai police.

The victim was contacted by a woman who claimed to be from a SEBI-registered firm, luring him with promises of high returns in share trading, a source from Nerul police station revealed.

He was initially enticed by a Rs 50,000 profit before making larger investments. However, when he could not withdraw his earnings, the HR manager realized the deception. A case has been registered against unknown individuals under relevant laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)