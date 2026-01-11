Online Investment Fraud: HR Manager Loses Rs 36.74 Lakh
An HR manager in Navi Mumbai lost Rs 36.74 lakh in an online investment scam. A woman, claiming to represent a SEBI-registered firm, promised high returns, leading to his substantial investments. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act against unidentified persons.
An HR manager reportedly lost Rs 36.74 lakh in an online investment scheme, according to Navi Mumbai police.
The victim was contacted by a woman who claimed to be from a SEBI-registered firm, luring him with promises of high returns in share trading, a source from Nerul police station revealed.
He was initially enticed by a Rs 50,000 profit before making larger investments. However, when he could not withdraw his earnings, the HR manager realized the deception. A case has been registered against unknown individuals under relevant laws.
