Online Investment Fraud: HR Manager Loses Rs 36.74 Lakh

An HR manager in Navi Mumbai lost Rs 36.74 lakh in an online investment scam. A woman, claiming to represent a SEBI-registered firm, promised high returns, leading to his substantial investments. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act against unidentified persons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An HR manager reportedly lost Rs 36.74 lakh in an online investment scheme, according to Navi Mumbai police.

The victim was contacted by a woman who claimed to be from a SEBI-registered firm, luring him with promises of high returns in share trading, a source from Nerul police station revealed.

He was initially enticed by a Rs 50,000 profit before making larger investments. However, when he could not withdraw his earnings, the HR manager realized the deception. A case has been registered against unknown individuals under relevant laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

