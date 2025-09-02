Left Menu

MiniMines Accelerates Battery Recycling with New Grants, Aims for Sustainable Mineral Supply Chain in India

MiniMines Cleantech Solutions has secured Rs 4.3 crore in grants from Oil India Limited, ACT for Environment, and UNIDO to expand its battery recycling capabilities. This move will facilitate the construction of a continuous processing facility, advancing India's sustainable critical minerals ecosystem and reducing reliance on imported raw materials.

Updated: 02-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:29 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

MiniMines Cleantech Solutions, a leader in battery recycling, has received substantial grant support totaling Rs 4.3 crore from ACT for Environment, UNIDO, and Oil India Limited. This funding is set to propel the company's transition from a demonstration facility to a continuous Hybrid-Hydrometallurgical process unit. The state-of-the-art facility will enable MiniMines to process up to 3,000 TPA of battery material, scaling operations from pilot to an industrial level.

The financial boost will be directed toward process engineering, plant commissioning, and commercial validation of recycled battery-grade materials. By initiating continuous processing and commissioning a new full-scale plant, MiniMines aims to significantly shorten lead times for obtaining battery-grade raw materials. This leap forward will also promote circularity with end-use consumers and reduce lifecycle emissions compared to conventional mining and processing methods.

Anupam Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of MiniMines, expressed gratitude for the grants, highlighting their role in achieving a self-reliant and sustainable critical minerals ecosystem in India. These developments are expected to position MiniMines at the forefront of India's National Critical Minerals Mission. Meanwhile, officials from ACT for Environment, UNIDO, and Oil India Limited echoed their support for the initiative, emphasizing the importance of a circular approach to secure domestic supplies of critical minerals.

