CCI Clears Manipal Hospitals’ Acquisition of Sahyadri Hospitals Chain

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of up to 100% shareholding in Sahyadri Hospitals Private Limited by Manipal Hospitals Private Limited, marking a major consolidation move in India’s expanding healthcare sector. The acquisition will take place in multiple tranches, enabling Manipal Hospitals to strengthen its footprint in western India.

Details of the Acquirer

Manipal Hospitals Private Limited, the acquirer in this transaction, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Manipal Health Enterprises Private Limited (MHEPL). Together with its affiliates, MHEPL is a leading player in India’s healthcare ecosystem, operating a network of multi-specialty hospitals across the country under the well-recognized “Manipal Hospitals” brand. The group provides tertiary and quaternary care services across diverse specialties, and has steadily expanded through both organic growth and acquisitions.

Over the years, Manipal has acquired several hospital chains to widen its presence. Notable past expansions include the acquisition of Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru and a significant stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals. The acquisition of Sahyadri Hospitals marks another key step in consolidating its position as one of the largest healthcare providers in India.

About the Target – Sahyadri Hospitals

Sahyadri Hospitals Private Limited, the target company in this acquisition, operates one of the largest multi-specialty hospital chains in Maharashtra. With units across Pune, Nashik, Ahilya Nagar, and Karad, Sahyadri Hospitals is a prominent name in western India’s healthcare landscape. The chain is known for its comprehensive tertiary and quaternary care services, spanning cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopaedics, and advanced surgical care.

Its strong presence in Maharashtra complements Manipal Hospitals’ existing network, allowing the combined entity to offer integrated healthcare services to a larger patient base while bridging regional gaps in access to quality healthcare.

Significance of the Acquisition

The acquisition signals a strategic expansion for Manipal Hospitals in western India, a region with rapidly growing healthcare needs due to urbanization, lifestyle diseases, and rising demand for specialized medical care. With Sahyadri’s established presence in Maharashtra, Manipal can extend its expertise, leverage operational synergies, and enhance service delivery standards.

For patients, the combination is expected to bring:

Improved access to advanced healthcare services .

Greater integration of specialties under one network.

Enhanced infrastructure and technology adoption .

Stronger focus on affordability and quality through economies of scale.

CCI’s Role and Next Steps

The approval from the CCI ensures that the acquisition will not adversely affect competition within India’s healthcare market. The Commission’s detailed order outlining the conditions and reasoning will follow in due course.

The Indian healthcare sector has seen several such consolidations in recent years, reflecting the growing need for scale, efficiency, and nationwide networks to meet rising patient expectations and international standards.

With this acquisition, Manipal Hospitals is set to further solidify its position among India’s top private healthcare providers, expanding its reach across Maharashtra while enhancing its pan-India network. For Sahyadri Hospitals, the move brings access to Manipal’s resources, expertise, and broader ecosystem, promising improved outcomes for patients and stakeholders alike.