Cyber Hit: Jaguar Land Rover Faces Major Disruption

Jaguar Land Rover, the esteemed British automotive brand owned by Tata Motors, reported a major cyber breach on Tuesday, severely disrupting its retail and production operations.

The automaker confirmed the incident in an official statement, emphasizing swift action to counteract the cyberattack by proactively shutting down its systems as a precautionary measure.

Currently, there is no indication that customer data has been compromised; however, the company continues to face severe disruptions. Furthermore, the company has recently announced plans to realign its managerial roles as part of a strategic business overhaul.