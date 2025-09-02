Left Menu

Cyber Hit: Jaguar Land Rover Faces Major Disruption

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, faced a significant cyber breach causing a disruption in its retail and production activities. The company took immediate steps to mitigate the impact. There is no evidence of stolen customer data, but activities have been severely disrupted.

Updated: 02-09-2025 23:51 IST
Jaguar Land Rover, the esteemed British automotive brand owned by Tata Motors, reported a major cyber breach on Tuesday, severely disrupting its retail and production operations.

The automaker confirmed the incident in an official statement, emphasizing swift action to counteract the cyberattack by proactively shutting down its systems as a precautionary measure.

Currently, there is no indication that customer data has been compromised; however, the company continues to face severe disruptions. Furthermore, the company has recently announced plans to realign its managerial roles as part of a strategic business overhaul.

