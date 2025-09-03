Global Financial Turbulence: Stocks Slip, Bond Yields Rise, and Precious Metals Surge

Amid economic uncertainty, global markets are experiencing significant fluctuations. Stock indices have dropped while long-dated bond yields, particularly in Europe, are hitting highs not seen in years. This has been primarily driven by investor concern regarding sovereign debt levels across various countries.

Adding to the market's volatility, a divided U.S. appeals court recently declared most of President Donald Trump's tariffs illegal, yet allowed them to remain until mid-October, pending an appeal to the Supreme Court. Manufacturing struggles, exacerbated by these tariffs, continue to affect the U.S. economy, yet a surge in artificial intelligence investments offers a glimmer of hope.

The precious metal market has also been volatile, with gold and silver prices hitting new records as investors seek safer assets amidst fears of persistent inflation and a possible interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. As global debt concerns loom large, the financial sector remains on edge, navigating through these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)