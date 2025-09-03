Firstsource Solutions Recognized as Horizon 3 Market Leader by HFS Research

Firstsource Solutions Limited, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has achieved the prestigious status of a Horizon 3 Market Leader in HFS Research's latest report focusing on mortgage reinvention. This recognition highlights Firstsource's innovative approach to modernizing the mortgage industry through collaboration, technology, and transformation-led partnerships.

The company's tech-enabled, operations-first strategy, bolstered by Sourcepoint, enables a comprehensive borrower experience across the entire mortgage lifecycle, from origination to servicing and beyond. Firstsource is noted for its pioneering use of GenAI to deliver swift decisions and resilient services, significantly enhancing lender competitiveness.

Vivek Sharma of Firstsource emphasized the firm's shift from labor-intensive models to technology-driven solutions. The company's UnBPO model plays a crucial role in redefining lending by offering industry-specific, intelligent AI-driven solutions, ensuring Firstsource stays at the forefront of mortgage industry innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)