Left Menu

Firstsource Solutions Recognized as Horizon 3 Market Leader by HFS Research

Firstsource Solutions Limited has been recognized as a Horizon 3 Market Leader in HFS Research's report for its innovative mortgage service solutions. Known for end-to-end mortgage modernization and collaboration, Firstsource is transforming the industry with technology, expertise, and its UnBPO model to enhance the borrower experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:05 IST
Firstsource Solutions Recognized as Horizon 3 Market Leader by HFS Research
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Firstsource Solutions Limited, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has achieved the prestigious status of a Horizon 3 Market Leader in HFS Research's latest report focusing on mortgage reinvention. This recognition highlights Firstsource's innovative approach to modernizing the mortgage industry through collaboration, technology, and transformation-led partnerships.

The company's tech-enabled, operations-first strategy, bolstered by Sourcepoint, enables a comprehensive borrower experience across the entire mortgage lifecycle, from origination to servicing and beyond. Firstsource is noted for its pioneering use of GenAI to deliver swift decisions and resilient services, significantly enhancing lender competitiveness.

Vivek Sharma of Firstsource emphasized the firm's shift from labor-intensive models to technology-driven solutions. The company's UnBPO model plays a crucial role in redefining lending by offering industry-specific, intelligent AI-driven solutions, ensuring Firstsource stays at the forefront of mortgage industry innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended BRS leader Kavitha sharpens attack against cousins Harish Rao, Santosh, tells brother Rama Rao they are not well-wishers.

Suspended BRS leader Kavitha sharpens attack against cousins Harish Rao, San...

 India
2
Micro Wellness Partners with UP Yoddhas to Energize Pro Kabaddi League

Micro Wellness Partners with UP Yoddhas to Energize Pro Kabaddi League

 Global
3
CBI probe against KCR due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao, alleges suspended BRS leader Kavitha in Hyderabad.

CBI probe against KCR due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao, ...

 India
4
Russia's Crucial Role in Helping China Surpass US in Nuclear Capacity

Russia's Crucial Role in Helping China Surpass US in Nuclear Capacity

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025