Revolutionary Aesthetic Launch: Dr. Monisha Kapoor Introduces Cutting-Edge Technologies in India

In a groundbreaking event held on September 1, 2025, in Saket, New Delhi, Dr. Monisha Kapoor Aesthetics unveiled a series of pioneering advancements in aesthetic medicine, marking a significant milestone in India. Esteemed delegates from France and Italy gathered to witness this launch, which promises to revolutionize skin, hair, and body treatments.

Among the innovative offerings introduced for the first time in India are iPRF, a treatment by Arthrex providing natural rejuvenation for skin and hair, LinScan, a revolutionary hair reduction system approved by the USFDA, and DEKA's Schwarzy device that aids in muscle strengthening and fat reduction. Additionally, Onda Pro employs Precision-GigaWave technology for non-invasive contouring, while LifeViz Pro utilizes AI for enhanced treatment planning.

Dr. Monisha Kapoor, founder of the clinic, emphasized her commitment to advancing aesthetic medicine in India, stating, "With these groundbreaking innovations, we are empowering patients with safer and more effective rejuvenation options." Notably, the introduction of the Microwave Technique for weight loss has garnered attention as a non-surgical alternative to bariatric surgery, now available exclusively in Kapoor's clinic in Delhi.

