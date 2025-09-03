Left Menu

Revolutionary Aesthetic Launch: Dr. Monisha Kapoor Introduces Cutting-Edge Technologies in India

Dr. Monisha Kapoor Aesthetics launched advanced aesthetic technologies, including iPRF and LinScan, in India. Esteemed delegates from France and Italy attended the grand event. These innovations offer natural skin and hair rejuvenation, effective hair reduction, and non-invasive body contouring, setting a new standard in aesthetic treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:20 IST
Revolutionary Aesthetic Launch: Dr. Monisha Kapoor Introduces Cutting-Edge Technologies in India
Dr. Monisha Kapoor Aesthetics Brings Cutting-Edge Global Aesthetic Technologies to India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking event held on September 1, 2025, in Saket, New Delhi, Dr. Monisha Kapoor Aesthetics unveiled a series of pioneering advancements in aesthetic medicine, marking a significant milestone in India. Esteemed delegates from France and Italy gathered to witness this launch, which promises to revolutionize skin, hair, and body treatments.

Among the innovative offerings introduced for the first time in India are iPRF, a treatment by Arthrex providing natural rejuvenation for skin and hair, LinScan, a revolutionary hair reduction system approved by the USFDA, and DEKA's Schwarzy device that aids in muscle strengthening and fat reduction. Additionally, Onda Pro employs Precision-GigaWave technology for non-invasive contouring, while LifeViz Pro utilizes AI for enhanced treatment planning.

Dr. Monisha Kapoor, founder of the clinic, emphasized her commitment to advancing aesthetic medicine in India, stating, "With these groundbreaking innovations, we are empowering patients with safer and more effective rejuvenation options." Notably, the introduction of the Microwave Technique for weight loss has garnered attention as a non-surgical alternative to bariatric surgery, now available exclusively in Kapoor's clinic in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended BRS leader Kavitha sharpens attack against cousins Harish Rao, Santosh, tells brother Rama Rao they are not well-wishers.

Suspended BRS leader Kavitha sharpens attack against cousins Harish Rao, San...

 India
2
Micro Wellness Partners with UP Yoddhas to Energize Pro Kabaddi League

Micro Wellness Partners with UP Yoddhas to Energize Pro Kabaddi League

 Global
3
CBI probe against KCR due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao, alleges suspended BRS leader Kavitha in Hyderabad.

CBI probe against KCR due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao, ...

 India
4
Russia's Crucial Role in Helping China Surpass US in Nuclear Capacity

Russia's Crucial Role in Helping China Surpass US in Nuclear Capacity

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025