Brakes India Launches Revia Clutches: Enhancing Mobility Solutions

Brakes India, based in Chennai, is expanding its repertoire of mobility solutions with the launch of Revia clutches, conceived to meet the rigorous performance demands of commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses across India's varied terrains.

The newly introduced clutches are designed with premium friction materials and reinforced spring technology, ensuring robust durability, excellent heat dissipation, and reliable power transmission. Whether facing heavy loads, steep gradients, dense urban traffic, or long-haul journeys, Revia clutches promise to enhance vehicle performance, minimize downtime, and reduce maintenance costs, thereby maximizing fleet uptime.

Senior Vice President and Head of Aftermarket Business Unit, Mr. S. Sujit Nayak, emphasized, "By launching Revia clutch plates, Brakes India advances in providing essential products synonymous with mobility, building on our established reputation for brake systems and enhancing our promise of holistic automotive solutions."

(With inputs from agencies.)