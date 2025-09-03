PAPL and NCOL Forge Landmark Partnership at BioFach India 2025

In a landmark move for India's organic farming sector, PAPL, a Bhopal-based for-profit social enterprise, unveiled its regenerative farming model at the 17th BioFach India. The event, held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida from August 30 to September 1, 2025, served as the backdrop for PAPL's significant partnership with NCOL, a multi-state cooperative society.

The collaboration was formalized by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PAPL and NCOL on August 30. Under this agreement, PAPL's Managing Director Ashis Mondal and NCOL's counterpart Vipul Mittal outlined a strategy to empower smallholder farmers. PAPL is set to deliver technical guidance, capacity building, and market development support, while NCOL will extend enhanced market access and branding opportunities.

Ashis Mondal heralded the pact as historic, emphasizing the necessity of trust and robust systems to advance India's organic movement. The BioFach platform, he noted, underscores how organic farming can transition into mainstream markets. An NCOL representative echoed the sentiment, expressing hope that the partnership will enhance the viability of organic farming nationwide.

