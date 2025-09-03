Left Menu

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd announces its IPO with a price band of ₹155-₹165 per share, aiming to raise ₹401 crore. The company, focused on B2B Mangalsutra sales, will use the funds for working capital and corporate needs. Revenue rose to ₹1,430 crore, with profits doubling in fiscal 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:18 IST
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd, a prominent jewellery firm based in Mumbai, has declared a price band of ₹155 to ₹165 per share for its imminent initial public offering (IPO), targeting a total raise of ₹401 crore. This fresh issue will open for bids between September 10 and 12, marking a pivotal moment for the company.

The public issue, consisting entirely of new equity shares, accounts for a cumulative 2.43 crore shares at the price band's ceiling. Proceeds are earmarked for bolstering the firm's working capital and addressing general corporate expenses. The IPO signifies Shringar's strategic move to advance its operational capabilities and market reach.

Founded in 2009, the company's impressive portfolio features intricately designed Mangalsutras set with an array of stones, including American diamonds and cubic zirconia, in 18k and 22k gold. Holding a notable 6% share in India's organised Mangalsutra market, and with doubled profits in fiscal 2025, the company is poised for growth. Choice Capital Advisors and MUFG Intime India are managing the IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Companies Gain Potential Edge from Antitrust Ruling on Google

AI Companies Gain Potential Edge from Antitrust Ruling on Google

 Global
2
IOC Resumes Funding to India After Resolving Governance Issues

IOC Resumes Funding to India After Resolving Governance Issues

 India
3
Rains Prompt Reptile Rescues in Mumbai

Rains Prompt Reptile Rescues in Mumbai

 India
4
Trump's Tariff Tussle: Supreme Court Showdown

Trump's Tariff Tussle: Supreme Court Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025