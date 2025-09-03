European Shares Rebound Amid Bond Selloff and Investor Anticipation

European stocks experienced a modest rise on Wednesday, recovering from previous losses as a stabilization in bond selloffs attracted investors' attention ahead of key U.S. job openings data. The STOXX 600 index, reflecting the overall market mood, climbed by 0.66% aided by tech giants like STMicroelectronics and ASML.

German sportswear giant Adidas saw a 4.2% increase, driven by a Jefferies rating upgrade and positive attention from J.P. Morgan. Despite prior declines spurred by rising bond yields and global fiscal concerns, market sentiment remained upbeat considering the resilience of earnings and economic growth, according to Michael Brown of Pepperstone.

In contrast, Germany's Lufthansa dropped 2.3% following strike news, and Swiss Life fell 2.2% after reporting lower profits. As investors closely monitor evolving bond dynamics and political unrest in France, upcoming U.S. job data may further influence market trends as the Federal Reserve's meeting approaches.

