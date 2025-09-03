Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

President Trump expressed discontent over high tariffs from countries like India, China, and Brazil, claiming his tariff strategies have led India to propose 'no tariffs' to the US. Despite a court ruling against many of his tariffs, Trump insists they are necessary to prevent other countries from exploiting the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an escalating trade conflict, President Donald Trump announced India's unexpected offer of 'no tariffs' to the United States. The declaration came amid ongoing tensions with New Delhi over the US administration's trade and tariff policies.

During an interview on The Scott Jennings Radio Show, Trump criticized India along with China and Brazil for imposing tariffs detrimental to the U.S. economy. Trump asserted his unparalleled understanding of tariff mechanisms, claiming his aggressive tariff policies pressured nations, particularly India, to reconsider their positions.

New Delhi, on its part, has labeled the US tariffs as 'unjustified and unreasonable,' pledging to take measures to safeguard its economic interests. As legal challenges mount, with a federal appeals court deeming most of Trump's tariffs illegal, Trump insists these measures are vital to protect the country's economic strength from international exploitation.

