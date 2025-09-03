Rajasthan Prepares for New Cab Aggregator Policy

Rajasthan is soon set to unveil a motor aggregator policy to regulate the fare structures of cabs operated by aggregator firms, as stated by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa during an assembly session.

In a move to streamline state transport operations, the Deputy CM revealed that Rajasthan's new policy is in progress, taking cues from the recently issued Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines-2025 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This initiative aims to regulate aggregator operations and implement separate fare frameworks.

Addressing the assembly, Dr Bairwa detailed the foundational requirements for these companies, including the minimum number of vehicles needed under different schemes. The deputy chief minister also submitted a comprehensive report on the distribution and management of public transport cabs in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)