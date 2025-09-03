Left Menu

India's FDI Surge: A 15% Increase Shakes the Economic Landscape

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India experienced a 15% rise to USD 18.62 billion from April to June this fiscal year, with significant growth from the US. Total FDI, inclusive of equity inflows and reinvested earnings, increased to USD 25.2 billion, showcasing substantial economic engagement.

India's foreign direct investment landscape is witnessing a remarkable surge, with inflows during April-June rising by 15% to USD 18.62 billion. Released government data highlights a significant tripling of US investments to USD 5.61 billion within the quarter.

Despite a year-on-year fall of 24.5% in FDI during the March quarter to USD 9.34 billion, the overall April-June inflow for FY25 stood at USD 16.17 billion. This indicates a substantial rebound in investor interest.

The total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings, and other capital investment, expanded to USD 25.2 billion, rising from USD 22.5 billion during the same period in FY24. This growth underscores India's burgeoning economic prospects and global investor confidence.

