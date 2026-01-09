Left Menu

Historic $200 Billion Mining Merger Looms: Rio Tinto and Glencore in Talks

Rio Tinto is in talks with Glencore to potentially merge and form the largest mining company valued beyond $200 billion. This deal could generate over $100 million in advisory fees. Uncertainty remains as previous merger talks collapsed, but the easing regulatory environment may influence a successful outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rio Tinto is engaging in discussions with Glencore about a potential merger to create the world's largest mining company, valued at over $200 billion. If successful, this mega deal promises to distribute more than $100 million in advisory fees among Wall Street banks.

The talks have spurred financial advisers into action, seeking a share of the lucrative fees, although no formal advisers have been announced yet. The British takeover rules provide Rio until February 5 to present a formal offer. Both companies have hired several banking advisers, crucial for deal negotiations and organizational restructuring.

While interest in corporate mergers is rising, with North America leading the charge, the outcome of these talks remains uncertain, as previous attempts to merge in 2014 and 2024 fell through. Nonetheless, as interest rates drop and regulatory conditions ease, large-scale mergers are becoming more feasible and appealing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

