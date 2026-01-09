Historic $200 Billion Mining Merger Looms: Rio Tinto and Glencore in Talks

Rio Tinto is engaging in discussions with Glencore about a potential merger to create the world's largest mining company, valued at over $200 billion. If successful, this mega deal promises to distribute more than $100 million in advisory fees among Wall Street banks.

The talks have spurred financial advisers into action, seeking a share of the lucrative fees, although no formal advisers have been announced yet. The British takeover rules provide Rio until February 5 to present a formal offer. Both companies have hired several banking advisers, crucial for deal negotiations and organizational restructuring.

While interest in corporate mergers is rising, with North America leading the charge, the outcome of these talks remains uncertain, as previous attempts to merge in 2014 and 2024 fell through. Nonetheless, as interest rates drop and regulatory conditions ease, large-scale mergers are becoming more feasible and appealing.

(With inputs from agencies.)