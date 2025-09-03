Tragedy in Borneo: Search for Helicopter Crash Survivors Intensifies

On Wednesday, a rescue team reached the site of a helicopter crash on Borneo island, discovering one body, according to authorities. Seven individuals remain unaccounted for, marking a grim finding after three days of intensive search efforts for the helicopter carrying eight people.

The body was located approximately 100 meters from the wreckage. Initial assessments suggest additional victims may be inside the aircraft, but adverse weather and darkness prevented confirmation, stated Yudhi Bramantyo, operational director of the National Search and Rescue Agency.

The Airbus BK117 D-3, operated by Eastindo Air, lost contact a mere eight minutes after taking off from Kotabaru district. Among the eight onboard were three foreign nationals, hailing from the US, Brazil, and India. Over 200 personnel are engaged in the search, affected by challenging weather conditions.