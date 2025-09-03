Drunk Driving Tragedy: Delhi Man Loses Life in Fatal Collision

A tragic road accident in central Delhi claimed the life of a 45-year-old man after a collision caused by an allegedly intoxicated driver. According to police reports, the incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Sunday near Shiv Shakti Mandir, when the accused, identified as 24-year-old Tushar, struck a scooter on Shankar Road.

The scooter rider, Gunjan Luthra, sustained critical head injuries and was immediately transported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Eyewitness Ashutosh, a cab driver, provided a statement detailing the high-speed approach of the Thar SUV that resulted in the tragic crash. Following the impact, the SUV overturned, causing further damage to Ashutosh's parked vehicle.

Local residents assisted the injured and restrained Tushar, who was later arrested. His medical reports indicated excessive alcohol consumption. Charges against him include causing death by negligence and reckless driving, with further legal proceedings underway as the police continue their investigation.