Torrential Rains Bring Train Disruptions and Flood Chaos in Kota

Heavy rains led to landslides and flooding in the Darra-Ramganjmandi area, disrupting train services and road traffic in Kota. At least 14 trains were regulated, and vehicles were rerouted. The disruption lasted for hours and affected various sections, including residential and commercial areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An intense bout of torrential rain hit the Darra-Ramganjmandi area early Wednesday, resulting in a landslide that disrupted train services on the crucial Delhi-Mumbai railway track. Operations were halted for more than four hours post a heavy downpour that began around 3 am, affecting multiple sections of rail transport.

In addition to train disruptions, transportation on the Kota-Jhalawar NH 52 faced an eight-hour gridlock due to flood-like conditions in the Kanwas town of Sangod subdivision. As a response to the waterlogging in Dara Ki Naal, several heavy vehicles and 14 trains were rerouted or delayed, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

The floods also led to significant challenges on local roads; vehicles from Jhalawar to Kota had to be redirected, and residential as well as commercial zones, including markets, were submerged. In Bundi district, an overflowing river caused a private school to temporarily utilize a JCB excavator to ensure students' safe return home.

