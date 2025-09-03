Left Menu

GST Revamp: Major Tax Reform Boosts Consumer Demand and Business Confidence

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Hemant Jain applauds GST council's decision to remove specific tax slabs, labeling it a milestone in India's tax reform. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of rate consolidation simplifies taxes, reducing rates on everyday essentials—stimulating growth, supporting businesses, and strengthening the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:43 IST
GST Revamp: Major Tax Reform Boosts Consumer Demand and Business Confidence
President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hemant Jain (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hemant Jain, lauded the GST council's decision to eliminate the 12% and 28% tax slabs, describing it as a 'significant milestone in India's tax reforms.' Jain stressed that the structural reforms are expected to stimulate consumer demand and enhance revenue efficiency for states.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a consolidation of the 12% and 18% GST slabs into a simplified dual-rate structure. This change is part of the 'Next-Generation GST' reform, aimed at boosting economic efficiency, affordability, and consumption for the common man.

Minister Sitharaman emphasized the government's focus on easing living conditions for consumers and businesses. The reforms include substantial GST reductions on essential goods like hair oil, soap, and milk, with significant cuts on food items. These changes are designed to support the agriculture sector, small industries, and bolster economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

 Jordan
2
University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

 India
3
U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

 Global
4
FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025