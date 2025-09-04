Tragedy on Lisbon's Iconic Funicular: A City's Day of Mourning
A tragic accident on Lisbon's famous Gloria funicular resulted in 15 deaths and 18 injuries, with authorities investigating the cause. Among the deceased were foreign nationals. The city's mayor and Portugal's president expressed their sorrow, with the government declaring a day of mourning.
On Wednesday, a devastating incident occurred as Lisbon's well-known Gloria funicular railway car derailed, leading to 15 deaths and leaving 18 individuals injured. This tragic event sent shockwaves through the Portuguese capital, a city beloved by tourists for its historic charm.
Authorities have not released information about the identities or nationalities of the victims, though they noted that several foreign nationals were among the deceased. In the wake of this calamity, Lisbon's mayor, Carlos Moedas, proclaimed a day of national mourning, while President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa called for an expedited investigation to uncover the cause of the derailment.
The Gloria funicular, operating since 1885, carries millions annually and serves both tourists and locals. Current maintenance protocols are being scrutinized as part of the investigation to ensure the safety of the iconic transport system.
