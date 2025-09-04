Left Menu

Revamped GST Regime Sparks Debate: Is It a True 2.0?

The GST Council's recent overhaul, termed 'GST 1.5' by the Congress, has been both praised and criticized. While rates for many goods are reduced under new slabs, key demands from states remain unaddressed. The outcomes in terms of stimulating investment and easing MSMEs' burdens remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:10 IST
Revamped GST Regime Sparks Debate: Is It a True 2.0?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The GST Council has approved sweeping changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, though Congress critiques it, dubbing it 'GST 1.5' instead of a full 'GST 2.0' transformation. While reduced rates on numerous goods are expected to boost consumer spending, significant demands from states have been overlooked.

Cuts to rates on everyday goods, such as hair oil and TVs, attempt to spur economic activity amidst global pressures. The Council simplified rates from four slabs—5, 12, 18, and 28 percent—to a streamlined two-tier system at 5 and 18 percent. A premium 40 percent rate is reserved for select high-end commodities.

Despite these major adjustments, Congress critic Jairam Ramesh emphasizes the ongoing wait for a 'true GST 2.0' and cites longstanding concerns, including the need for extended compensation to states. As economic impacts are anticipated, the move's effectiveness in addressing MSMEs' challenges remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shockwaves in North London: Daniel Levy Steps Down After 25-Year Reign

Shockwaves in North London: Daniel Levy Steps Down After 25-Year Reign

 Global
2
Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments, positive assessment of ties: PM Modi.

Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments, positi...

 India
3
Turning the Tide: Harnessing Positive Tipping Points to Combat Climate Change

Turning the Tide: Harnessing Positive Tipping Points to Combat Climate Chang...

 United Kingdom
4
India, US have very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership: PM Modi.

India, US have very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global St...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025