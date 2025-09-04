Left Menu

Vigor Plast India Secures ₹7.08 Crore from Esteemed Investors Ahead of IPO Launch

Vigor Plast India Limited has garnered ₹7.08 crore from prestigious anchor investors, highlighting strong investor confidence. With equity shares priced at ₹81 each, the company aims to raise a fresh issue of ₹25.1 crore through its upcoming IPO, slated to close on September 9, 2025, on the NSE Emerge platform.

Vigor Plast India Limited Attracts Strong Anchor Investment; IPO Opens Today. Image Credit: ANI
Vigor Plast India Limited, a frontrunner in the plumbing solutions market, has triumphed in raising ₹7.08 crore through prominent anchor investors, signaling robust confidence in its growth and market potential.

The allocation includes major domestic and international funds, with Silver Stride India Global Fund investing ₹2.26 crore, leading the pack with a 31.87% share. Nova Global Opportunities Fund, Touchstone, came in with ₹1.54 crore, marking a 21.79% share, closely followed by Venus Investments VCC - Venus Stellar Fund at ₹1.26 crore (17.77%). The participation of Aarth AIF Growth Fund and Smart Horizon Opportunity Fund, each with an investment of ₹1.01 crore, further underscores the credibility and potential of Vigor Plast India.

With its IPO opening on September 4, 2025, the company proposes a fresh equity issue of ₹25.1 crore, with a price range of ₹77 to ₹81 per share. The IPO aims to close on September 9, 2025, and the equity shares are set to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. Investors can make bids in lots of 1,600 shares, reflecting a strategic move to engage institutional and retail investors alike.

