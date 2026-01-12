Left Menu

Websol's Rs 3,500 Crore Solar Commitment Transforms Andhra Pradesh

Websol Renewable Pvt Ltd is investing over Rs 3,500 crore to establish an 8 GW solar manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, creating jobs and strengthening the state's renewable energy manufacturing sector. The project includes a 100 MW captive solar facility and aligns with Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Development Policy 4.0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:46 IST
In a bold move to reinforce the renewable energy sector, Websol Renewable Pvt Ltd is channeling more than Rs 3,500 crore towards an ambitious solar manufacturing project in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district. The project aims to house 4 GW solar cell and module units, significantly boosting the region's clean energy capacity.

The large-scale venture premieres as a strategic development across 120 acres, with a two-phase timeline targeting commercial operations by mid-2027 and mid-2028. Integral to the plan is a 100 MW captive solar plant aimed at cost-efficient, green production operations, facilitated by government-supported land.

Conceived under the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 4.0, the project enjoys extensive incentives and will catalyze the creation of a robust supply-chain ecosystem in South India, potentially making it a prominent global player in photovoltaic manufacturing.

