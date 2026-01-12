Plus500: Surpassing Market Expectations with Strong FY Performance
Plus500 Ltd's year-end trading update reveals that both revenue and EBITDA for the fiscal year 2025 surpassed market expectations. The company reported an impressive $792 million in revenue and $348 million in EBITDA, highlighting its strong financial performance and robust business strategy in challenging market conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:44 IST
Plus500 Ltd has exceeded market expectations with its fiscal year 2025 results, according to the recent trading update.
The company reported a remarkable $792 million in revenue and $348 million in EBITDA, showcasing its ability to adapt and thrive despite challenging market conditions.
This financial performance underscores Plus500's effective business strategy and strong market position.
(With inputs from agencies.)