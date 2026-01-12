Museveni's Decades-Long Domination Faces Electoral Test in Uganda

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is poised to extend his 40-year reign as he contests for re-election amidst growing scrutiny of his succession plans. Museveni, who seized power in 1986, faces a tough challenge from 43-year-old Bobi Wine, a popular figure among Uganda's youth.

Key issues dominating the campaign include Museveni's commitment to continuing economic growth, maintaining peace, and stability, while Wine campaigns for political freedom, employment for the youth, and tackling corruption. Meanwhile, concerns over election-related unrest are heightened by past violence in Uganda and other East African nations.

Internationally, Uganda's strategic alliances are in play, with Museveni balancing connections to Western countries, China, and other non-Western nations. The electoral results could significantly impact Uganda's international relations and Museveni's future political plans, including possible succession by his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

(With inputs from agencies.)