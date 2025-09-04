Left Menu

Revving Up India's Automotive Future: GST Rate Cuts Fuel Growth

The GST Council's tax rate cuts on automobiles aim to boost the Indian automotive sector. Simplifications and reductions in tax are expected to increase affordability for first-time buyers and middle-income families. Automakers anticipate increased demand, especially during the festive season. Clarity on compensation cess utilization is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:25 IST
Revving Up India's Automotive Future: GST Rate Cuts Fuel Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The GST Council's recent decision to slash tax rates on various categories of automobiles is expected to revitalize the Indian automotive sector, leading to enhanced affordability and increased demand, industry players stated on Thursday.

Industry leaders welcomed the simplification of the tax structure, especially the reduced rates for mass mobility. This move is anticipated to positively affect first-time buyers and middle-income families. They also expressed hope for swift government notification on the compensation cess for unsold vehicles to ease the transition.

SIAM President Shailesh Chandra noted that lowering GST rates to 18% and 40% would invigorate consumer interest, particularly in entry-level vehicles, just in time for the festive season. Similarly, FADA President C S Vigneshwar lauded the reforms for strengthening India's mobility ecosystem. Stakeholders stress the importance of glitch-free implementation to ensure consumer benefits.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Pursuit of Peace: Navigating Complexities Between Russia and Ukraine

Trump's Pursuit of Peace: Navigating Complexities Between Russia and Ukraine

 Global
2
Gas Giants Unite: China and Russia's Energy Alliance Defies US Pressure

Gas Giants Unite: China and Russia's Energy Alliance Defies US Pressure

 Global
3
BrowserStack Shines in Forbes Cloud 100 2025 Rankings

BrowserStack Shines in Forbes Cloud 100 2025 Rankings

 Ireland
4
Arunachal Leaders Applaud Next-Gen GST for Economic Boost

Arunachal Leaders Applaud Next-Gen GST for Economic Boost

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025