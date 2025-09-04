Euro Zone Bond Market Shifts Amid Rising Debt Concerns

Ultra-long euro zone government bond yields experienced a slight decrease on Thursday, driven by weak U.S. economic data and dovish statements from Fed Governor Christopher Waller. The euro area faces ongoing concerns about rising public debt and increased bond supply, with France and Germany at the center of these worries.

In this environment, the German 10-year bond yield, serving as a benchmark for the euro zone, dropped by a basis point to 2.74%, with 30-year bonds also seeing a slight decline. French and Spanish 30-year government bonds followed a similar trend, with slight decreases noted.

Meanwhile, political uncertainty looms over France, with potential budgetary disruptions if Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is ousted in an upcoming confidence vote. Italy's bond yields showed minimal movement, reflecting cautious market sentiment as investors assess the European debt situation.

