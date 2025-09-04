Left Menu

Government Launches Subsidised Onion Sales to Tackle Inflation

The Indian government initiated the subsidized sale of onions at Rs 24 per kg in major cities to maintain affordability. This move aims to control food inflation, employing cooperative agencies for distribution. The current buffer stock of onions is 3 lakh tonnes, sourced at Rs 15 per kg.

Government Launches Subsidised Onion Sales to Tackle Inflation
  Country:
  India

The Indian government has launched a subsidized onion sale program, pricing them at Rs 24 per kg in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad to combat rising food costs.

Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the initiative as mobile vans began distribution, targeting areas with retail prices above Rs 30 per kg. This effort will soon extend to Chennai, Guwahati, and Kolkata, aiming to stabilize prices.

The nation currently maintains a buffer stock of 3 lakh tonnes of onions. Originally procured at Rs 15 per kg under the Price Stabilisation Fund scheme, this initiative represents a strategic measure to curb inflation and ensure market stability, said Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

