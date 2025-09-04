Left Menu

GST Exemption on Insurance: A Double-Edge for Companies

The GST Council's recent exemption on insurance premiums offers both challenges and opportunities for the industry. While insurers may struggle with short-term profitability due to the loss of input tax credit, the move is expected to enhance affordability and market penetration, with long-term benefits for both consumers and companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:11 IST
GST Exemption on Insurance: A Double-Edge for Companies
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent GST exemption on life and health insurance premiums is expected to create a mixed bag of outcomes for insurance companies, according to industry experts. Short-term pressures are anticipated due to the loss of input tax credit eligibility, yet the move promises long-term benefits.

Term and health insurance premiums have been freed from the 18% GST burden from September 22, aiming to make these financial products more affordable. Experts like Vaqarjaved Khan note a significant cost reduction for term insurance. However, a direct 18% reduction may not fully translate to ULIPs due to their investment component.

While immediate financial adjustments are necessary, the exemption could spur innovations and operational streamlining through reduced costs. Also, analysts suggest an increased uptake in policies, aligning with national aims of financial inclusion, despite short-term profit margin dips projected by a similar HSBC assessment.

TRENDING

1
Malaysia Demands TikTok Age Verification Amid Rising Concerns

Malaysia Demands TikTok Age Verification Amid Rising Concerns

 Global
2
Odisha's Housing and Green Initiative Marks PM Modi's Birthday

Odisha's Housing and Green Initiative Marks PM Modi's Birthday

 India
3
Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunity for NRIs

Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunit...

 United States
4
Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agreement

Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agree...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025