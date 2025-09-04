Left Menu

Revamped GST Slab Drives Down Auto Prices, Boosts Sales Outlook

The reduction of the GST rate from 28% to 18% on automobiles is set to make vehicles cheaper for buyers and spur domestic sales. Key segments like ICE vehicles, components, and logistics will benefit, while the 5% rate on EVs remains, aligning with India's green initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:20 IST
Revamped GST Slab Drives Down Auto Prices, Boosts Sales Outlook
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian automotive sector is poised for a major transformation following the government's decision to lower the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate from 28% to 18% on automobiles. The move is expected to make vehicles more affordable and stimulate domestic sales, according to a report by Crisil Intelligence.

The report highlights that internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles will become more economically viable for consumers. Entry-level hatchbacks such as the Wagon R, premium hatchbacks like the Swift, and even sub-compact SUVs including the Punch are expected to see price reductions of nearly 8.5%. The government, however, has maintained the GST rate for electric vehicles at 5%, ensuring that green mobility options remain appealing.

In addition to cars, the GST cut will significantly slash prices in the automotive aftermarket as components previously taxed at 28% will now fall under the 18% slab. Other sectors, including two-wheelers, tractors, and commercial vehicles, are also set to benefit from a price reduction ranging from 6.3% to 7.8%. The logistics and transport sectors will see a drop in costs due to reduced GST on multimodal logistics and third-party insurance. However, large operators might experience some initial hiccups with input tax credits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia Demands TikTok Age Verification Amid Rising Concerns

Malaysia Demands TikTok Age Verification Amid Rising Concerns

 Global
2
Odisha's Housing and Green Initiative Marks PM Modi's Birthday

Odisha's Housing and Green Initiative Marks PM Modi's Birthday

 India
3
Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunity for NRIs

Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunit...

 United States
4
Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agreement

Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agree...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025