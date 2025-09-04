Eagle Strikes: Air India Express Flight Grounds at Vijayawada

An Air India Express flight bound for Bengaluru was forced to cancel its journey following a bird strike incident at Vijayawada Airport. According to airline officials, an eagle collided with the aircraft's nose while it was taxiing, leading to the decision to ground the plane.

The unfortunate incident occurred just before takeoff, casting a temporary halt to the travel plans of the 90 passengers onboard. The airline promptly responded to the situation by making alternative arrangements to accommodate the affected passengers.

In a formal statement, Air India Express expressed its regret over the disruption, attributing it to factors beyond the airline's control. Passengers were offered either complimentary rescheduling of their flights or a full refund for cancellations.