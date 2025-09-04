Left Menu

Eagle Strikes: Air India Express Flight Grounds at Vijayawada

An Air India Express flight to Bengaluru was cancelled due to a bird strike when an eagle hit the aircraft's nose during taxiing. The airline arranged alternatives for the 90 affected passengers, offering rescheduling or full refund options. This incident occurred at Vijayawada airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:52 IST
An Air India Express flight bound for Bengaluru was forced to cancel its journey following a bird strike incident at Vijayawada Airport. According to airline officials, an eagle collided with the aircraft's nose while it was taxiing, leading to the decision to ground the plane.

The unfortunate incident occurred just before takeoff, casting a temporary halt to the travel plans of the 90 passengers onboard. The airline promptly responded to the situation by making alternative arrangements to accommodate the affected passengers.

In a formal statement, Air India Express expressed its regret over the disruption, attributing it to factors beyond the airline's control. Passengers were offered either complimentary rescheduling of their flights or a full refund for cancellations.

