Northeast India: Emerging Aviation and Logistics Hub

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced the Centre's strategic vision to transform Northeast India into a logistics and aviation hub, linking the country with Southeast Asia. Speaking at the third Northeast Aviation Summit, Naidu detailed the significant improvements in air connectivity and the steady rise in operational airports throughout the northeastern states.

Since 2014, airport numbers have nearly doubled from nine to 16, placing the Northeast at the forefront of India's aviation boom. By 2047, the nation aims to operate over 350 airports, with the Northeast playing a central role in this expansion.

Naidu also spotlighted the Udaan scheme's extension and its success in fostering regional aviation growth, alongside plans for major infrastructure projects, including new terminals and airport developments in Imphal, Meghalaya, and other key areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)