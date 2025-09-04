VECV Partners with Jio-bp Pulse to Boost EV Charging Access

In a move to advance electric mobility, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a collaboration between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, has formed a partnership with Jio-bp pulse to enhance charging facilities for electric commercial vehicles in India. The duo plans to streamline charging access through this collaboration.

The agreement grants Eicher Trucks and Buses EV customers entry to Jio-bp's extensive network of more than 6,000 charging points across urban areas, highways, and dedicated EV hubs, marking a significant expansion in India's infrastructure for electric vehicle charging.

This partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of electric trucks and buses by combining Jio-bp pulse's charging infrastructure with VECV's expertise in electric vehicle technology, aiming to address major challenges in EV adoption and promote a transition towards sustainable transport solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)