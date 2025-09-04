Left Menu

Market Watch: Futures Climb Amid Employment Data Focus

U.S. stock index futures rose slightly as investors eyed upcoming employment reports, with Salesforce shares falling due to a disappointing revenue forecast. American Eagle Outfitters performed well, while overall market movements indicated a cautious approach amid labor market concerns and anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Updated: 04-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:27 IST
Market Watch: Futures Climb Amid Employment Data Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investors are closely watching U.S. stock index futures, which showed slight increases early Thursday as the financial community awaits key employment reports. Salesforce shares dropped following a somber revenue forecast, with traders seeking insights ahead of the August ADP private payrolls and weekly jobless claims data.

The cloud company Salesforce saw a 6.9% decline in premarket trading after forecasting third-quarter revenue below expectations, raising worries about its AI platform's performance. Despite a year of remarkable highs for AI-linked stocks, momentum slowed with some companies, such as Nvidia, missing investor expectations.

Meanwhile, American Eagle Outfitters surged over 27.6% on robust sales forecasts, boosted by celebrity collaborations. Market observers are also preparing for economic adviser Stephen Miran's Senate testimony amid broader concerns about labor market stability influencing potential Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

