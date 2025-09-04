Left Menu

Tyre GST Rate Cut: A Boost for Economical Mobility and Road Safety

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association applauds the GST Council's decision to reduce tyre GST rates from 28% to 18%. This move will make tyres more affordable, reduce vehicle operating costs, and enhance road safety by encouraging timely tyre replacement, thus lowering overall logistics expenses in the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:44 IST
Tyre GST Rate Cut: A Boost for Economical Mobility and Road Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) has welcomed the recent reduction in GST rates on tyres, viewing it as a pivotal move to decrease vehicle operating costs. The GST Council's decision to lower the rate from 28% to 18% is anticipated to also reduce logistics expenses across the economy.

ATMA Chairman Arun Mammen expressed that the cut will make tyres more accessible to a wide range of users, including farmers, transporters, and motorists, by reducing costs. This affordability is expected to promote timely tyre maintenance and replacements, thereby bolstering road safety.

Tyres, a vital component for a plethora of vehicles, were previously taxed at the same rate as luxury items. The new tax rate is set to relieve consumers and industry stakeholders, promoting safer roads through improved tyre maintenance and decreasing the risk of accidents due to worn tyres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

 India
2
India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; there are huge job opportunities too: PM Narendra Modi.

India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; t...

 India
3
Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

 India
4
Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at 2025 World Championships

Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025