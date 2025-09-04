Tyre GST Rate Cut: A Boost for Economical Mobility and Road Safety

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) has welcomed the recent reduction in GST rates on tyres, viewing it as a pivotal move to decrease vehicle operating costs. The GST Council's decision to lower the rate from 28% to 18% is anticipated to also reduce logistics expenses across the economy.

ATMA Chairman Arun Mammen expressed that the cut will make tyres more accessible to a wide range of users, including farmers, transporters, and motorists, by reducing costs. This affordability is expected to promote timely tyre maintenance and replacements, thereby bolstering road safety.

Tyres, a vital component for a plethora of vehicles, were previously taxed at the same rate as luxury items. The new tax rate is set to relieve consumers and industry stakeholders, promoting safer roads through improved tyre maintenance and decreasing the risk of accidents due to worn tyres.

(With inputs from agencies.)