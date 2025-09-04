Left Menu

GST Rate Reductions Offer Lifeline to Fertilizer Industry

The recent reduction in GST rates on key fertilizer raw materials from 18% to 5% has alleviated longstanding tax disparities that burdened the industry. This change allows manufacturers to manage working capital more effectively and enhances competitiveness, particularly benefiting MSMEs. Further reforms could bolster growth and innovation.

Updated: 04-09-2025 17:48 IST
The fertilizer industry is breathing a sigh of relief as the government slashes GST rates on critical raw materials to 5%, down from 18%, an adjustment hailed by the Soluble Fertiliser Industry Association (SFIA) as pivotal relief.

This move addresses a longstanding mismatch where raw materials faced higher taxes compared to finished products, which led to severe liquidity pressures on domestic firms, especially affecting small and medium enterprises.

With this tax realignment, manufacturers now face less administrative burden, enjoy improved cash flows, and can refocus on core manufacturing activities. Further potential reforms, such as tax refunds on capital assets, could support a stronger foundation for the sector, promoting innovation and competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

