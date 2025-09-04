Left Menu

GST Cuts: A Double-Edged Sword for State Finances

The recent GST rate cuts announced by the GST Council could result in substantial revenue losses for states, according to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. He criticized the government for not detailing a compensation plan. Meanwhile, ex-BRS leader K Kavitha resigned amid internal party turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:04 IST
GST Cuts: A Double-Edged Sword for State Finances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent GST rate cuts, approved by the GST Council, are sparking concerns among state governments due to potential revenue losses. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi voiced criticism over the government's decision, highlighting the lack of a compensation mechanism for states facing an estimated Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore deficit.

Owaisi hit back at arguments suggesting that lower GST rates could boost consumption and tax collection, calling such claims mere rhetoric. He emphasized the disproportionate financial impact on states, expressing skepticism over any real benefits for the common populace.

In a separate development, former BRS leader K Kavitha publicly resigned, citing party tensions. The move follows her suspension and comes amid allegations of internal pressure against her father, KCR, the party founder.

TRENDING

1
Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

 Global
2
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

 India
3
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
4
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025