Impact of Increased GST on Premium Air Travel Tickets

From September 22, travelers purchasing premium, business, and first-class flight tickets will face higher costs due to an increase in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 12% to 18%.

The GST Council has approved a two-rate structure of 5% and 18%, which is expected to reduce prices for many products and services, while airlines are gearing up to expand premium offerings amid growing demand for quality travel experiences.

Industry experts suggest that this tax hike could push more travelers towards economy class, but operators are encouraged to enhance value-driven premium experiences to maintain appeal.