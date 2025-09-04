GST Council's Tax Reforms Bring Cheer to Telangana BJP
Telangana BJP leaders hailed the GST Council's decision to simplify taxes, calling it a historic move by PM Modi's government. This reform is expected to reduce costs on essential goods, benefiting the middle class. The party plans to honor PM Modi through a traditional ceremony in gratitude.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana state BJP leadership has lauded the GST Council's move to streamline the tax system, proclaiming it a monumental relief for citizens during the upcoming festival season. The reform is anticipated to make essential goods more affordable, significantly benefiting middle-class families.
In a press briefing, BJP President N Ramchander Rao described the reform as a 'historical decision' executed under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. He emphasized that the rationalization of tax rates would lead to a decrease in the price of numerous items.
The Telangana BJP unit expressed its gratitude to PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and announced a 'Palabhishekam' ceremony to honor their effort in slashing GST on essential products. Additionally, Rao accused the state's Congress-led government of fabricating a urea shortage, despite adequate national distribution.
