GST Council's Tax Reforms Bring Cheer to Telangana BJP

The Telangana state BJP leadership has lauded the GST Council's move to streamline the tax system, proclaiming it a monumental relief for citizens during the upcoming festival season. The reform is anticipated to make essential goods more affordable, significantly benefiting middle-class families.

In a press briefing, BJP President N Ramchander Rao described the reform as a 'historical decision' executed under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. He emphasized that the rationalization of tax rates would lead to a decrease in the price of numerous items.

The Telangana BJP unit expressed its gratitude to PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and announced a 'Palabhishekam' ceremony to honor their effort in slashing GST on essential products. Additionally, Rao accused the state's Congress-led government of fabricating a urea shortage, despite adequate national distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)