USDOT Withdraws Cash Compensation Rule for Airline Delays
The Trump administration announced it will not mandate airlines to compensate passengers with cash for flight disruptions caused by the carriers. The proposed regulation, initiated under President Joe Biden, faced industry criticism and has now been withdrawn by the USDOT to align with current administrative priorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:19 IST
- United States
The Trump administration has declared that airlines will not be required to offer cash compensation to passengers for delays under their control.
This decision walks back a proposal set forth under the Biden administration, which explored mandatory compensation for domestic delays lasting over three hours.
The U.S. Transportation Department is retracting the proposal, aligning with the current administration's priorities despite facing opposition from the airline industry.
