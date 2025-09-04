India and Singapore Forge New Path in Strategic Partnership

India and Singapore have charted a new course for their strategic partnership, unveiling a detailed roadmap aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. This comes as Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Lawrence Wong commit to navigating global trade disruptions together, focusing on key areas such as trade, advanced manufacturing, and digital technologies.

As the largest foreign investor in India, Singapore is poised to build on its existing investment with a slew of new agreements. These include collaborations in aviation, digital shipping, and financial infrastructure innovation. The two countries are also exploring emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and small modular reactors.

Both nations are deepening their cooperation across eight identified pillars, promising collaboration in sustainability, healthcare, cultural exchanges, and defence technologies. Wong highlighted the importance of their partnership in promoting regional stability and growth, rooted in shared values and mutual respect, as they look to elevate the partnership in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)